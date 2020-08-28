LRSD reports 1 positive COVID-19 case, several quarantines across the district in daily report

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Officials with the Little Rock School District says between 3 p.m. Wednesday and 3 p.m. Thursday, there has been one positive COVID-19 case and several people under quarantine.
At Washington, there is one staff member with a positive case of COVID-19 and four others under quarantine.
One teacher at Central is under quarantine.
Booker, Central, Dunbar and Washington each have one student under quarantine.
LATEST POSTS:
- Arkansas County Sheriff resigns after video of him using racial slurs makes rounds on social media
- Coronavirus in Ark.: 58,745 cumulative cases with 739 deaths, according to Governor Hutchinson
- Tri-State Water, Power & Air
- Clear the Shelters: Boss
- Masks with valves not allowed under updated Arkansas Department of Health directive