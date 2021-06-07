LRSD middle schools hosting vaccination clinics

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The Little Rock School District is hosting vaccination clinics for students to have a chance to recieve the COVID-19 vaccine
Parents of students in Little Rock Middle School will need to sign their children up for COVID-19 vaccinations.
All LRSD middle schools will be holding a vaccination clinic for students age 12 and up Wednesday between 2 and 4 p.m.
Parents can sign up using the list of links below to reserve a spot.
Cloverdale
Dunbar
Mann
Mabelvale
Pulaski Heights
Pinnacle View
Forest Heights STEM Academy