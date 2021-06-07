Coronavirus Coverage from KARK

LRSD middle schools hosting vaccination clinics

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The Little Rock School District is hosting vaccination clinics for students to have a chance to recieve the COVID-19 vaccine

Parents of students in Little Rock Middle School will need to sign their children up for COVID-19 vaccinations.

All LRSD middle schools will be holding a vaccination clinic for students age 12 and up Wednesday between 2 and 4 p.m.

Parents can sign up using the list of links below to reserve a spot.

Cloverdale  
Dunbar   
Mann    
Mabelvale    
Pulaski Heights   
Pinnacle View      
Forest Heights STEM Academy

