Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau launches fundraiser to assist Little Rock’s COVID-19 relief fund

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – In an effort to help raise much-needed funds for the City of Little Rock’s “Little Rock Cares” COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund, Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau (LRCVB) begins selling custom tee shirts Friday, April 3, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. with net proceeds being used to provide financial support for the “Little Rock Cares” initiative.

Anyone may purchase a custom Big on Little Rock tee shirt available in five colors (River Blue, Allsopp Green, Streetcar Yellow, Pinnacle Pink, Rebsamen Red) for $ 20-22 at LittleRock.com/LRCares. Fifty percent of each purchase goes directly into the city’s “Little Rock Cares” COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund to help provide Little Rock students daily meals while schools are temporarily closed, and to assist with the purchase of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) that local hospitals and first responders need.

“Little Rock is an amazing community. We help each other in times of need, and that assistance is critical now more than ever,” said Gretchen Hall, LRCVB president & CEO. “We felt our new Big on Little Rock campaign truly exhibits local pride and could now help a very worthy cause. I hope to see everyone in these tee shirts soon,” she added.

Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. added, “The purchase of these custom Big on Little Rock shirts will provide much-needed funds for the ‘Little Rock Cares’ COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund, and further unite us in our resolve to take care of one another during these challenging times.”

The World Central Kitchen has partnered with the City of Little Rock, Little Rock School District, Pulaski County Special School District, Clinton Foundation, Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, and the Central Arkansas Library System to prepare, pack, and distribute meals to school children, seniors, families, and others in need. These partners and local volunteers have prepared more than 53,000 meals that have been distributed in Little Rock and other locations across Pulaski County.

The following PPE equipment is in great demand for local healthcare professionals and first responders who are fighting on the COVID-19 frontlines: N95 masks, protective/patient gowns, nitrile exam gloves (all sizes) and medical face shields.

The City of Little Rock’s finance department is overseeing all “Little Rock Cares” COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund contributions and donations.