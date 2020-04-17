LR to open solid waste facility to residents for free disposal of yard waste during public health crisis

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – The City of Little Rock announced on Friday, changes that will allow residents to bring yard waste to the city-run solid waste facility (10801 Ironton Cutoff) without charge while the COVID-19 public health crisis has crews working modified schedules that delay collection.

The City of Little Rock Solid Waste Division has fewer staff members working on crews that are now on split shifts to practice social distancing. As a result, it is taking anywhere from two to three weeks to cover routes across the entire city.

In an effort to provide solid waste customers options to dispose of any yard waste they prefer not to wait to be collected during this modified schedule, the City will temporarily allow Little Rock residents to dispose of their yard waste at the City’s Solid Waste Facility at no cost, said Jon Honeywell, Director of Public Works.

The new service begins Monday, April 20 and will last through the modified work schedule of the COVID-19 crisis, Honeywell said.



The following criteria will be enforced:

* Resident must provide picture ID with Little Rock address and copy of recent water bill showing garbage fee paid at same address as ID address.

* Resident must unload waste. No staff assistance will be available for unloading.

* Service is for residential customers only. No commercial trucks, vehicles, or trailers will be allowed.

* Without ID or water bill with garbage fee verification, those who want to discard yard waste will have to pay regular gate rates for dumping: $33 per ton with a minimum $20 charge plus taxes and fees.

* Free dumping is available during normal workdays and hours, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.