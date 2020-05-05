LR church waiting another month before resuming services

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson made a big announcement Monday, saying places of worship can open with some guidelines effective May 4th.

Places of worship are allowed to resume in-person services with the following restrictions:​​Online platforms strongly encouraged​

Signs to advise no entry if recent fever, symptoms or contact with positive patient ​6-foot physical distancing except for family groups. Face coverings worn at all times inside by anyone over 10 years old

​Worship leaders addressing congregation and performing singers may take off face mask​.

12-foot physical distance required at these times​Hand sanitizing stations at entrances. ​

Meet and greet times moved outside as possible​ Refreshments offered outdoors only​Lines for entry/exit monitored for distancing. ​

No physical contact​Refrain from having people come forward to common altar rail for Holy Communion, blessing. ​No classes for youth or childcare​

Sanitize common areas​​ “I’ve talked to a number of churches and they welcome this but at the same time many will proceed very cautiously, as they should,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson.

​​Governor Asa Hutchinson was right, not all churches are ready to jump from online to in person just yet. ​​”We’re ready to be back with our people,” said Jason Miller, Executive Pastor at Geyer Springs First Baptist Church, “although we are open to be able to meet, we are going to continue to meet online services only.”

​​Jason Miller is the Executive Pastor at Geyer Springs First Baptist Church in Little Rock. He said even with the guidelines, the church is opting to keep their pews empty.

​​”We want to provide the safest environment as possible for our community and so for us to be able to do that, I think we are going to take it a little slower,” said Miller.​​

Miller said before COVID-19 hit, 1,600 people would sit in this room weekly.​​However it could be another month before even some people step foot back in the church.​​

Miller said the church is aiming for June to make changed depending on what Governor Hutchinson reports.​​ “We are really looking to keep our number at about 30% of our capacity and then doing multiple services with plenty of time to clean and sanitize our areas,” said Miller.​​

Miller said the church would be hosting six services every Sunday to accommodate everyone in the congregation.

​​For now, Geyer Springs First Baptist Church is broadcasting its Sunday services online.​​According to Miller, they have about 1,700 people who tune in weekly.​​

To join them, click here.​