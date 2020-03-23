Locations to get tested for COVID-19 in Arkansas

ARKANSAS (News Release) — We here at Arkansas Department of Health want to keep you informed regarding coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Specifically, we want to inform you about the considerations for testing.

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever, cough, or shortness of breath call ahead to your health care provider.

Those at higher risk for serious illness include older adults and people with underlying chronic medical conditions. People who are considered high risk should contact their health care provider early, even if symptoms are mild.

Health care providers will decide if testing for COVID-19 is necessary based on your symptoms and known exposures. Providers can test through private labs.

The ADH does not collect specimens for testing. Only your health care provider can decide if testing is needed and collect the needed specimens.

At this time, the ADH Public Health Lab is only performing tests for Arkansans with possible high-risk exposure to COVID-19. However, health care providers have access to testing through other labs.

People who are mildly ill may be able to self-isolate and care for themselves at home. If emergency warning signs develop, seek medical attention immediately. These signs include: difficulty breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, or bluish lips or face.

The ADH is monitoring Arkansans with possible exposure to COVID-19. Depending on travel history, or exposure to people with confirmed COVID-19, some individuals may be placed under home quarantine. If symptoms of COVID-19 do not develop prior to the last date of quarantine, these people will be free to resume their normal activities.

