Locals helping the community amid the coronavirus epidemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As COVID-19 is spreading we are seeing a lot of neighbors helping neighbors.

We spoke to a man who is helping elderly people in the community get their medicine and food without having to go into public places.

David Hudson created this document where people can fill out what they need where they typically pick up and where it needs to be dropped off.

He started this mission to help the elderly in Little Rock but he said a lot of people are volunteering to help.

“I wanted to take immediate action because I think there is a lot of people in the area that need help that may not already have access to it. They may not have family here or things like that,” said Hudson.

Hudson said they will drop the items off at your front door and message you to let you know it’s there.

You don’t have to come into contact with anyone so it’s safe.

Click here for the form.

Hudson isn’t the only person trying to help out in the community.

We also spoke with Jan Swink. She’s providing families whose daycare’s are closed with nannys.

While a lot of people are working from home, Swink said medical personnel still need childcare and that’s who she’s trying to help.

“There’s many doctors out there that are working hard and I don’t want them to have to worry about their families at home,” said Swink.

Swink is working with a network of nanny’s with KJS Nanny Agency to try to find everyone childcare during this time.

She’s urging everyone to pitch in where they can.