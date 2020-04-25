Local religious center gives out free food for the community during COVID-19 outbreak

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local religious center is helping bring food to it’s neighbors as a way to show support during the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 100 bags filled with cereal, canned goods and other food items will be available curbside this Sunday outside The Islamic Center of Little Rock.

Dr. Mahmoud Hassanien, the preacher at the mosque, says the people in need can simply pull up and be handed a bag of food to help keep with social distancing practices.

He says the congregation felt it was important to help take care of their community –, especially during these uncertain times.

“We think it is our duty also because we live – we are part of this community, part of this society. So it is our duty to help people who could have difficulty make a living or sometimes they ran out of food. So we work hard to try to help them.” said Dr. Mahmoud Hassanein, Preacher.

The center funds and stocks it’s own internal food bank for members of the congregation and was already hosting food drives twice a month.

Dr. Hassanien says they changed the food drive every Sunday during the month of April.

