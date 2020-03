March 13- 9:07 a.m.- The Augusta National Golf Club has announced the postponing of The Masters Golf Tournament as well as the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals.

March 13- 8:48 a.m.- Wall Street rallied on Friday, bouncing firmly back after the worst day for markets since the Black Monday crash in 1987.

FILE – This Jan. 31, 2020, file photo shows a Wall Street sign in front of the New York Stock Exchange. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)