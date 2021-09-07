Little Rock to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics, offers $100 for shot incentives

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of Little Rock is still pushing for more people to get vaccinated, and those who aren’t vaccinated will be able to earn some money to get the shot.

The City of Little Rock announced that they will be hosting various clinics throughout the rest of the year and in an attempt to get more residents vaccinated they said they will be offering VISA rewards cards for those who get vaccinated.

The city notes that people will receive a $50 VISA gift card for both the first and second shot they receive at a participating clinic.

For people who provide proof of having received the first vaccine dose at another clinic and choose to get their second at a participating clinic, they will receive a $100 VISA reward card.

Incentive clinics will be held at the following locations:

Saturday Sept. 11, from 1-5 at Southwest Community Center First and second dose of Pfizer will be available



Saturday, Oct. 2, from 1-5 at Southwest Community Center First and second dose of Pfizer will be available



Saturday, Nov. 6, from 1-5 at West Central Community Center First and second dose of Moderna will be available Johnson and Johnson will be available



Saturday, Dec. 4, from 1-5 at West Central Community Center First and second dose of Moderna will be available Johnson and Johnson will be available



The maximum incentive amount per person is $100.