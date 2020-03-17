Made with Visme Presentation Maker

Little Rock Police Department responds to COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — In an effort to maintain the safety of our residents and slow the spread of COVID-19 by keeping with social distancing, the Little Rock Police Department has implemented a change in how we handle Non-Emergency Police Reports. The reports listed below will only be taken by our Telephone Reporting Unit until further notice.

Incidents that will taken by phone:

  • Breaking or Entering Auto (delayed report)
  • Criminal Mischief
  • Directed Patrol Request
  • Financial Identity Fraud
  • Forgery
  • Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card
  • General Information
  • Harassing Communications
  • Hit and Run Accident (No Injury- Private Property)
  • Lost/Stolen License Plate
  • Private Property Accident (No Injury)
  • Terroristic Threatening (Suspect Not Present)
  • Theft Reports
  • Vacation Home Reports
  • Lost or Missing Property
  • Reporting additional information or additional stolen property to an existing report
  • Requests for Police related advice, referrals of other general information
  • Private Property damage when there is no apparent criminal intent
  • Reporting from complainants that are no longer in the City of Little Rock, or are unable to respond to the jurisdiction within a reasonable amount of time
  • Fraudulent payment/solicitation scams (No suspect information)
  • Attempted breaking and entering of unoccupied buildings, including garages, sheds
  • Vacant/foreclosed houses
  • Shoplifting with no suspect in custody
  • Vandalism
  • Auto Breaking or Entering (single incident)

Telephone Reporting Unit (TRU) (501) 918-4397 Additional Temporary Numbers (501) 918-3936 (501) 399-3400 (501) 404-3088

