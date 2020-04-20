Little Rock native supports nation’s COVID-19 response on American soil

DALLAS (News Release)– Navy Lt. Cmdr. Steven McMullan, a native of Little Rock, Ark., is serving in Dallas as part of the Department of Defense’s response to COVID-19, which is being led by U.S. Northern Command.

McMullan currently serves as a family medicine technician. He is working with local health authorities as part of the whole-of-government approach to support the community’s needs.



“I believe that we need all hands on deck,” said McMullan. “I think we need as many people as we can to support folks in areas that need help and I am proud to be in a situation where I can go somewhere and be able to provide help to patients that are affected by the pandemic.”

For full story: https://navyoutreach.blogspot.com/2020/04/little-rock-native-supports-nations.html