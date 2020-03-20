Little Rock in need of volunteers to prepare meals for students while out of school

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of Little Rock is in need of volunteers to prepare meals for students while they are out of school as well as the elderly and homeless.

These are morning and afternoon shifts, Monday-Friday. It is ongoing until further notice.

You can volunteer at Clinton Presidential Library.

Click HERE to sign up.

Volunteers must be 18 years or older and healthy. If anyone in your household is sick or has had a fever, you cannot participate. If you have traveled out of state in the past 14 days, you also cannot participate. There is a mandatory temperature check when you come to sign in.

World Central Kitchen is helping with the production of food, volunteers are packaging and local food trucks are helping with the delivery process.

Thursday afternoon crew packaged 1800 meals.

Friday’s afternoon crew packaged 2400 meals within 1.5 hours.

On Friday, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. stopped by the Great Hall to thank volunteers and encourage them to recruit more people to help in the coming weeks. Former President Bill Clinton called in via telephone and also thanked volunteers and local officials for their efforts; encouraged them to keep up the good work and also take care of themselves/their families.

With spring break being next week, the demand for food will nearly triple (according to the mayor). Therefore, there will need to be more help from the community by volunteering.