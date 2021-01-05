LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Police and Fire Department personnel will start getting their first round of COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday morning.
They will be receiving the vaccinations at the Little Rock Fire Training Academy.
The two groups make up some of the city’s first responders who put themselves in direct contact with every possible risk.
LATEST POSTS:
- LIVE Olympics: Possible Tokyo state of emergency, vaccination update, a unique perspective on mental health
- Little Rock first responders begin COVID-19 vaccination process
- Magazine cover starts conversation about true meaning of ‘healthy’
- Vaccine-dosing debates grow as New York discovers virus variant case
- It’s decision day in Georgia with control of the Senate at stake