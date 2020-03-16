Little Rock Compassion Center – COVID-19 and the homeless

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – An important message from Pastor Holloway at the Little Rock Compassion Center:

“Due to precautionary coronavirus closures, this week the Compassion Center will be the only place left for the homeless to shelter in place in Little Rock. The center will be open around the clock; providing a place of refuge during both day and night.

“We keep our doors open because we are the last best hope for our city’s most desperate people. We have no choice but to stay open — because they have no home — nowhere else to go.

“Of course, we are taking all of the necessary precautions to keep everyone safe here.

“Our job is to replace fear with faith. No easy task when the homeless literally have nowhere else to go.

“This means that our resources here are severely strained at a time when the public is concerned with their own needs. This is a time for abundant caution. However, we cannot forget those who have no safe place of refuge. Of course, we are seeing shortages of face masks, disinfectants and cleaning products. And our trusted volunteers, so vital to our work here, are simply afraid to venture out to help us.

“We are also seeing a drastic fall-off of donations. Both money and in-kind donations are dwindling significantly.

“What we ask from the people of Little Rock is this. Pray Psalm 91 for yourselves and your families. We implore the Lord to spare this nation from the scourge of this pestilence.

“It is important to pray that the residents of our city can continue to dwell in safety. Never forget to pray for those suffering from coronavirus, flu or any other disease.

“Please send prayers for everyone on the front lines of the battle to care for people in the midst of this trouble. We pray for our staff and our volunteers’ protection. We pray for their health, so they are able to assist the lost and lonely in our community. We ask for a miracle: that the homeless stay well during this time so we can safely keep our doors open providing food, hope and shelter.

“Right now, we ask you to dig down deep to help the most desperate people in our city.

“The simplest way you can help is by your financial support.”

To donate go to www.lrcompassioncenter.org.

“We thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Pastor William Holloway

wholloway@lrcompassioncenter.org

501-831-2340