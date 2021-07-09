Little Rock church suspends in-person service after ‘fully-vaccinated’ parishioners test positive for COVID

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock church said Friday that they are suspending in-person services for the weekend after four churchgoers tested positive for COVID-19, even though they were fully vaccinated.

Leaders at the Asbury United Methodist Church on Napa Valley Drive said recent increases of positive cases have moved Pulaski County into a “red zone,” necessitating the move away from in-person services and activities, at least for this weekend.

The church reported earlier in the week that four people who attended services on July 4 had tested positive for the virus since the weekend, and church leaders said those four people had been fully vaccinated before the positive tests.

The church cited concerns for “unvaccinated children, youth, and vulnerable adults” in making their decision.

People will still be able to see services streamed through the church’s YouTube channel Sunday at 10 a.m.