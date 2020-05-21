Little Rock church host food pantry for those in need

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Religious organizations across the state are hosting drive-up food pantries, distributing food to anyone who may need help during these uncertain times.

One local church is reminding people that you don’t have to necessarily be a member of their congregation to receive the free food.

Jana Green is the Senior Pastor at Oak Forest United Methodist Church in Little Rock. They host a food drive every first and third Thursday to those in the community.

She says on Thursday, they handed out more than 40 bags of food to people, many of which are not members of their church.

However, Green says that’s okay because people from all over are welcomed to come.

“Everyone deserves the right to have access to things that they need like food and to have compassion given to them especially during these hard times,” says Green

The bags are filled with cereal, canned good, and frozen meats like chicken and beef.

Green says there are no questions asked as to why you are needing the food, they are just happy to help.

For more information about the food pantry, click here.