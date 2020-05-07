List: Restaurants opening for limited dine-in services starting May 11

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Starting May 11, restaurants in the state were able to open to customers for limited dine-in services.
Here’s a list of restaurants opening for limited dine-in service:
The following is according to the North Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau:
- Benihana
- The Bistro at Courtyard
- Firehouse Subs (Lakewood)
- Firehouse Subs (Maumelle)
- Moe’s Southwest Grill
- Mojitos & Margaritas Grill & Bar
- Popeye’s Fried Chicken (Broadway)
- Purple Cow
- Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe
- The Popcorn Spot
- Lakewood Fish and Seafood
If you know of any restaurants opening for limited dine-in services, email us at news4@kark.com.