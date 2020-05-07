List: Restaurants opening for limited dine-in services starting May 11

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Starting May 11, restaurants in the state were able to open to customers for limited dine-in services.

Here’s a list of restaurants opening for limited dine-in service:

The following is according to the North Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau:

If you know of any restaurants opening for limited dine-in services, email us at news4@kark.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Made with Visme Presentation Maker

Trending Stories