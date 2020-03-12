LIST: Arkansas closings, schedule changes over coronavirus concerns

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Some Arkansas schools are closing their doors temporarily or altering their operations due to coronavirus concerns.

Schedule changes are also being announced by other facilities.

Here’s a list:

Pulaski Academy (Little Rock) – closed for rest of this week.

Central Arkansas Christian (North Little Rock) – closed for rest of this week.

Southeast Arkansas College (Pine Bluff) – closed through Sunday, March 15.

Pulaski Technical College – closed until at least Monday, March 30.

Meanwhile, some Arkansas universities are altering their operations by moving all classwork through online channels.

Those universities include:

University of Arkansas (through March 30, if needed)

Arkansas State University (all-campus trial of online class delivery for next Tuesday, March 17, and Wednesday, March 18. All classes will meet as scheduled on Monday, March 16)

University of Arkansas Pine Bluff (through March 30)

CHURCHES:

Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church (Little Rock) – Worship services for Friday, March 13 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, March 15 at 9 and 11 a.m. as well as the St. Luke Campus 9:30 a.m. service are cancelled. Also, Raney Lecture Series this weekend with Dr. L. Gregory Jones, Dean of Duke Divinity School postponed.

CITIES:

City of Benton is addressing coronavirus contingency plans on Monday March 16.