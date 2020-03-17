Lester Holt to anchor NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic

(NBC) — NBC News will air a live primetime special “NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic,” anchored by Lester Holt on Thursday, March 19 at 10 p.m. across NBC, MSNBC, the streaming service NBC News NOW and Telemundo Digital.

As developments and massive global impacts continue to unfold around the pandemic, a team of the network’s correspondents will provide crucial real-time information around what viewers need to know about the coronavirus. The one-hour broadcast will also include expert analysis and health advice from NBC’s Coronavirus Crisis Team, including NBC News and MSNBC correspondent Dr. John Torres and top virologist and NBC News and MSNBC medical contributor Dr. Joseph Fair.

The latest reporting on COVID-19 from NBC News and MSNBC’s worldwide team of correspondents is available on NBCNews.com. Additionally, the dedicated 24/7 live-blog includes the latest updates every few minutes from the network’s medical, business, political and investigative reporters.

