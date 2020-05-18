Newsfeed Now

Kroger announces $130 million ‘Thank You Pay’ bonus for employees

Coronavirus

by: Kenny Jackson

Posted: / Updated:

CINCINNATI, OH (WTRF) — Hourly front line heroes at Kroger are set to receive a special ‘Thank You Pay’ bonus for their commitment to maintaining clean and safe stores during the coronavirus pandemic.

Qualified full-time employees will receive $400 and qualified part-time associates will receive $200, which will be paid out in two installations on May 30 and June 18.

Our associates have been instrumental in feeding America while also helping to flatten the curve during the initial phases of the pandemic. To recognize and thank our associates for their incredible work during this historic time, we offered special pay in March, April and May.

Rodney McMullen, Kroger chairman/CEO

Kroger has also decided to extend their COVID-19 Emergency Leave, which paid employees directly affected by the virus.

We want our associates to continue to feel supported in prioritizing their health. Our associates should only be working if they are healthy and symptom free. By continuing paid emergency leave, our associates most directly affected by the virus or experiencing related symptoms should feel supported in staying home, promoting a safer environment to work and shop in.

Tim Massa, Kroger’s senior vice president/chief people officer

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Newsfeed Now Videos

East Nashville High School hosts drive-thru graduation for seniors

Thumbnail for the video titled "East Nashville High School hosts drive-thru graduation for seniors"

72-year-old woman wins battle with COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "72-year-old woman wins battle with COVID-19"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 5/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 5/15"

Increase in meat prices

Thumbnail for the video titled "Increase in meat prices"
More Newsfeed Now

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Made with Visme Presentation Maker

Trending Stories