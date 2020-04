LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- KARK and FOX16 are partnering with Kroger to help the Arkansas Foodbank take care of those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Thursday, you can round your Kroger bill up to the nearest dollar, or donate $1, $5 or $10 at the checkout. Those funds will go to the Arkansas Foodbank. Every Kroger store in Arkansas is participating in the company’s Zero Hunger, Zero Waste mission.

You can also donate online by clicking here.