UPDATE: Racing Commission gives top score to Gulfside Casino Partnership on Pope Co. casino proposal
Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson, state officials to give update on state's response

Kansas adds Arkansas to quarantine list, labels the Natural State as a COVID-19 hot spot

Coronavirus
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has added three states to the quarantine list — Alabama, Arizona and Arkansas.

This quarantine order is effective for persons returning Wednesday, June 17, and moving forward. The state will review/update this list on July 1.

A comprehensive list of those individuals in Kansas needing to quarantine for 14 days includes those who have traveled to:

  • Maryland on or after May 12.
  • Alabama, Arizona and Arkansas on or after June 17.
  • Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.
  • International travel on or after March 15.

Others needing to continue quarantining:

  • Received notification from public health officials (state or local) that you are a close contact of a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19.

KDHE stated these quarantine orders do not apply to critical infrastructure sectors needed to continue operations during this pandemic.

The cases in Arkansas continue rise. At least 13,600+ cases have been confirmed in the Natural State.

