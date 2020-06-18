Kansas adds Arkansas to quarantine list, labels the Natural State as a COVID-19 hot spot

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has added three states to the quarantine list — Alabama, Arizona and Arkansas.

This quarantine order is effective for persons returning Wednesday, June 17, and moving forward. The state will review/update this list on July 1.

A comprehensive list of those individuals in Kansas needing to quarantine for 14 days includes those who have traveled to:

Maryland on or after May 12.

Alabama, Arizona and Arkansas on or after June 17.

Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.

International travel on or after March 15.

Others needing to continue quarantining:

Received notification from public health officials (state or local) that you are a close contact of a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19.

KDHE stated these quarantine orders do not apply to critical infrastructure sectors needed to continue operations during this pandemic.

The cases in Arkansas continue rise. At least 13,600+ cases have been confirmed in the Natural State.