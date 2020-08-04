Junior League of Little Rock postpones 30th anniversary of Holiday House due to COVID-19 concerns

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Junior League of Little Rock (JLLR) announced Tuesday they are postponing Holiday House from November 2020 to November 10-13, 2021 at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock due to the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.

“The Junior League of Little Rock’s Holiday House will be postponed to 2021,” JLLR President Casey Rockwell said. “We were looking forward to another memorable year, however, with the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, this decision is the only responsible solution. The health and safety of our volunteers, vendors, guests, and the entire Little Rock community remains our highest priority.”

Junior League of Little Rock says Holiday House is the largest holiday shopping event in Central Arkansas and hosts nearly 200 merchants and more than 14,000 shoppers each year.

Since 1990, Holiday House has raised over $5 million for JLLR’s community service projects, including Stuff the Bus, Nightingales, Kota Camp, Little Readers Rock and Boosters & Big Rigs, according to Junior League of Little Rock.

“For nearly a century, JLLR has served the community and will continue to do so during this difficult time,” Rockwell said.

JLLR officials say in April, they awarded Emergency Community Grants to various nonprofit organizations.

JLLR also donated over 700 masks to the Office of Health Equity at the Arkansas Department of Health.

Over the summer, Kota Camp volunteers packaged supplies to mail campers a “camp-in-a-box”, and the Stuff the Bus project donated school supplies to over 3,500 students in the Little Rock School District.

