Jonesboro daycare plans to stay open until forced to shut down

JONESBORO, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson mandated that all public schools close Tuesday throughout the end of spring break.

That has left many people looking for child care.

While many daycares are also closing, one in Jonesboro says it will stay open until the state shuts them down.

Kids Kingdom has about 80 babies that come in and get screened daily.

“Our parents have been very supportive and very grateful that we’re still open and able to be here and care for their kids because they still have to go to work,” says Mallory McGarity, the Director of Kids Kingdom.

The daycare is taking extra precautions to keep the kids safe, including daily screenings.