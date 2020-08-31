JNPSD student tests positive for COVID-19, four teachers and 23 students in quarantine

JACKSONVILLE, Ark.- Officials with the Jacksonville North Pulaski School District confirmed Monday a Jacksonville Middle School student tested positive over the weekend for COVID-19.

According to a news release sent Monday by the Jacksonville North Pulaski School District, the positive case resulted in four teachers and 23 students being sent home and quarantined for the next 14 days, per the directive from the Arkansas Department of Health.

District officials say they are closely monitoring the situation and parents of students who are considered close contacts are being notified.

Officials say no identifying information can be shared at this time due to privacy laws.

