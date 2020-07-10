Jericho Way receives free cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A local cleaning service stepped up to help after an employee at a homeless center in Little Rock tested positive for COVID-19.

Jericho Way is the only day resource center for the homeless in Little Rock.

They were having to temporarily close their doors to clean and disinfect facilities after an employee tested positive. That’s when bioPURE stepped in and offered their services for free.

bioPURE is a new technology that couples a super-charged delivery system with a hospital-grade disinfectant.

“We use a micro treatment with electro-static technology, so we can quickly and effectively treat every square inch of any facility,” says Anna Bressinck with bioPURE.

“It means everything,” says Mandy Davis, Dupaul USA Jericho Way director. “This is hard work normally. With COVID, it’s been harder. Not only does this help our bottom line, it helps us get back to what we’re called to.”

bioPURE was able to clean the facility in just a few hours.

It would have taken several days and up to $10,000 without their help.

Jericho Way says they are beyond thankful for the free service.

