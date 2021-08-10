Is it safe to get a 3rd dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The CDC reports about 1,000 people have received a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by falsifying information to health care providers.

The U.S. government has not approved booster shots against the virus, saying it has yet to see evidence they are necessary. While Pfizer has said it plans to seek U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for booster shots, health authorities say that for now, the fully vaccinated seem well protected.

Dr. Nancy Pook, attending emergency physician with Kettering Health, also warns against getting a booster shot just yet.

“It is best to stick with the guidelines under the emergency use authorization,” said Pook. “Stick with the science as it’s been tested.”

Her reasoning: there is still research to be finalized.

“None of these vaccines went out without significant research. So to go outside of any of those protocols is really not recommended because you don’t have any of that important data to tell you maybe you’ll be better protected from the virus, but maybe you potentially have a higher risk of some other side effect.”

Both Pfizer and Moderna have made statements saying a booster shot may be needed to better protect against mutating strains of the virus in the coming months. However, clinical trials and laboratory research is still being done.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, as of July 2021, Americans who have been fully vaccinated don’t need a booster shot at this time. It also says the FDA, CDC, and the NIH are “engaged in a science-based, rigorous process” to determine whether or when a booster may be necessary

“If that is the case then we’ll know at that time to do that…when it’s safe,” said Pook

HHS added if booster shots are needed, the department is prepared with enough vaccine supply to distribute them.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.