Investigation opened after Washington County Jail announced use of Ivermectin on inmates to treat COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Medical Board opened an investigation into the use of Ivermectin in the Washington County jail.

The sheriff there, would not say how many inmates have been prescribed the medication.

A Fayetteville public health officer said there is not enough data to prove one way or another –the effectiveness of this drug.

“Like everything with COVID, we learn and there’s studies ongoing that might in the future show that ivermectin has some efficacy but we do not have that information right now the information we have right now has been inconclusive.” Dr. Marti Sharkey said.

The jail’s healthcare provider, Dr. Rob Karas released a statement Thursday that reads in part: