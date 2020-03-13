In response to COVID-19, Clinton Center suspending operations March 14 – 30

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — Staff of the Clinton Presidential Center is continually monitoring updates from the Centers for Disease Control, as well as state and local public health officials, about the coronavirus (COVID-19) and have been implementing their recommendations and best practices.

With deep concern for the health and well-being of Clinton Center visitors, volunteers, and staff, the Clinton Center will suspend most operations from March 14 through March 30, 2020.

The suspension applies to the following:

• Clinton Library’s permanent and temporary exhibits will be closed

• Research room will be closed

• Clinton Museum Store will be closed

• 42 bar and table will suspend in-restaurant service but will offer a limited lunch menu available for curbside pick-up in Celebration Circle between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Orders can be placed by calling 501-537-0042 and more details including the daily menu can be found at www.42barandtable.org

In addition, the Clinton School of Public Service’s announced closings include:

• All in-person classes will be moved online for the remainder of the Spring semester

• Public events scheduled for the remainder of the spring semester, including Clinton School Speaker Series programs and the National Community Philanthropy Conference, have been cancelled or postponed, with hopes to reschedule during the 2020-21 academic year

As previously announced, the Clinton Center has also canceled all upcoming public programs through March 30, 2020. Affected programs include:

• Sunday, March 15, 2020 | Fusion: Arts + Humanities Arkansas Public Symposium

• Tuesday, March 17, 2020 | Bridge Builders: An Inspiring Conversation with Jean Becker

• March 23 – 27, 2020 | Spring Break activities

• March 30, 2020 | Little Rock School District’s One District, One Book, One Community culminating event and Conversation with Zoo Atlanta’s Jodi Carrigan

Any further updates will be announced on our websites, social media platforms, and regular communication channels.

