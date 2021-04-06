Hutchinson set to give Arkansas COVID-19 update as vaccinations continue climb

Gov. Asa Hutchinson removes his mask before a briefing at the state capitol Monday‚ July 2020 in Little Rock. As more states are enacting requirements for people to wear masks to curb a surge of coronavirus cases, they’re facing resistance from the police expected to enforce those orders. Several law enforcement agencies in Arkansas have said they won’t enforce Hutchinson’s mask mandate that took effect this week. (Staci Vandagriff/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson is set to give a COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon covering vaccination efforts and progress as Arkansas continues to see steadily declining numbers.

On Monday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported over 8,700 Arkansans were vaccinated over the Easter holiday. Only 44 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday with five new deaths added to the 5,648 reported since the pandemic began.

“We’re making progress, and it’s important we all do our part by getting vaccinated.” Hutchinson said of the efforts on Monday.

The CDC awarded $29,127,271 to Arkansas on Tuesday to support efforts in expanding the COVID-19 vaccination program.

The governor’s address will be streamed live beginning at 1:30 p.m. in the player above.