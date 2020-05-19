HUD allocates over $378,000 to Arkansas to assist people living with disabilities

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson has announced $378,709 to three Arkansas public housing agencies to provide housing vouchers to persons living with disabilities. Nationally, nearly $77 million was awarded under the Section 811 Mainstream Housing Choice Voucher Program in a fourth wave of CARES Act funding, which will support up to 8,300 additional vouchers.

“As we continue to fight this invisible enemy, we are working quickly and effectively to ensure public housing authorities nationwide are receiving the necessary funding needed to keep their residents safe,” said Secretary Carson. “This wave of relief funds will provide additional housing choice vouchers to residents living with disabilities, allowing them to live safely and independently through these unprecedented times.”

“Since the inception of the Mainstream Voucher program in 2017, HUD has allocated more than $500 million for this program,” said Hunter Kurtz, Assistant Secretary for Public and Indian Housing. “These new funds, which were approved by the President in the CARES Act, will be important to help those most at risk stay at home during the COVID-19 situation.”

The Arkansas grantees and grant amount follows:

The Housing Authority of the City of Fort Smith $ 103,592 Housing Authority of the City of Little Rock $ 234,425 Housing Authority of the City of Conway $ 40,692 State Total $ 378,709

The Mainstream Voucher program helps to further the goals of the Americans with Disabilities Act by helping persons with disabilities live in community-based settings. The program also encourages partnerships with health and human service agencies with a demonstrated capacity to coordinate voluntary services and support to enable individuals to live independently in the community.

After President Trump signed the CARES Act into law, HUD acted immediately to allocate its first wave of funding – over $3 billion to assist communities and non-profits – to help protect the homeless and Americans with compromised immune systems, as well as assist Tribal communities in their COVID-19 response efforts.

Shortly after the initial $3 billion tranche, HUD announced a second wave of funding to help low-income Americans living in public housing and a third wave to help communities bolster coronavirus response and relief efforts.

For more information on HUD’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic and the actions the Department has taken, please visit HUD.gov/coronavirus. Public Housing Authorities across the Nation have jumped into action to help assist their tenants and their communities during this unprecedented time. Read more about their stories featured in HUD’s Neighbors Helping Neighbors campaign, here.