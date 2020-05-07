How COVID-19 impacts Arkansas ranchers

Times are still uncertain, but Hanna hopes people can see just how vital every part of the supply chain is.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As concerns about possible meat shortages continue to grow due to COVID-19, local ranchers are having to adapt to all kinds of changes.

Hanna Family Ranch in Bentonville sells lamb and pork primarily to local restaurants.

It came to a screeching halt at one point. WILL HANNA, OPERATIONS MANAGER, HANNA FAMILY RANCH

Hanna Family Ranch Operations Manager, Will Hanna, said when his biggest customers closed down due to the pandemic, he had to take a step back and think about how to continue his operations — especially considering meat shortages happening at grocery stores due to closures at processing plants.

“I think we are more efficient than we were before when this all started,” Hanna said.

He said business has declined considerably, but the Hanna Family Ranch found new avenues to sell its products.

“We’re really doing pretty good, and we actually feel pretty good about it,” Hanna said. “We’re making it through this time just like everybody else.”

Hanna Family Ranch is apart of a co-op, with other ranchers in the area.

“People now reach out to us and they order online [and] buy online,” he said. “That’s something we had never done in the past.”

Times are still uncertain, but Hanna hopes people can see just how vital every part of the supply chain is.