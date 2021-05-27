Hot Springs holding two COVID-19 vaccination clinics

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Two COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held in Hot Spring.

The Hot Springs School District is partnering up with CHI St. Vincent from 3 to 4 p.m. on Friday, May 28 at the HSSD Welcome Center at 702 Main Street to give vaccinations to ages 12 and older.

Magic Springs will also be holding a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2 outside the entry doors to the park.

Each person who gets vaccinated will receive a one-day ticket for park entry.