Hospital restrictions bring roadblocks for LRPD investigations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Restrictions at hospitals during the pandemic are throwing up some roadblocks for Little Rock police officers.

The department says its detectives can no longer just walk in and interview a victim.

That’s been causing some delays with investigations, but the department assures it’s working through that.

“If it’s a shooting victim, they may be already rushed up to the ER or go to the ER or to the OR for surgery,” says Lt. Michael Ford. “By the time we get past the protocol, then we have to come back a few days later and work around those restrictions.”

The department reiterates its number one goal is safety and that detectives are working the leads they can.