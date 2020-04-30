1  of  2
Breaking News
Man wanted in fatal Searcy shooting Man dies in Conway shooting

Hospital restrictions bring roadblocks for LRPD investigations

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
LRPD_1442426721232.jpg

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Restrictions at hospitals during the pandemic are throwing up some roadblocks for Little Rock police officers.

The department says its detectives can no longer just walk in and interview a victim.

That’s been causing some delays with investigations, but the department assures it’s working through that.

“If it’s a shooting victim, they may be already rushed up to the ER or go to the ER or to the OR for surgery,” says Lt. Michael Ford. “By the time we get past the protocol, then we have to come back a few days later and work around those restrictions.”

The department reiterates its number one goal is safety and that detectives are working the leads they can.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Made with Visme Presentation Maker

Trending Stories