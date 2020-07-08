Health officials worry COVID-19 could worsen after holiday celebrations

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Health officials worry the COVID-19 pandemic will worsen in the U.S. as a result of the Fourth of July celebrations.

Since people traditionally travel and gather to spend Independence Day weekend, the fear is these get-togethers will increase the spread of the virus.

It could be a while before we know if we will see a spike from this past weekend though since Dr. Gary Berner says our labs are overwhelmed with tests right now which means there will be a delay for people getting their results.

“It could be a while before we start to see that impact, that’s when we see that number climb. You know, once someone has the illness we typically don’t see that severe illness develops until a week into the illness,” said Dr. Gary Berner, Community Clinic Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Berner said if we do see an outbreak from Independence Day weekend, it could take up to 10 days for the numbers to come out.

