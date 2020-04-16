Health Department reports 205 cases of coronavirus in 28 nursing homes in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) says there are 205 cases of the coronavirus within 28 nursing homes.

According to the list from ADH released Thursday, the most cases for nursing homes are in Briarwood in Little Rock with 38 residents and 16 health care workers with cases of the virus.

Seven nursing home residents have died due to complications from the coronavirus.

The list below is as of Wednesday afternoon:

Nursing Homes:

Total Expired Residents: 7

Briarwood – Little Rock, AR

Positive Residents: 38

Positive HCW: 16

Villages of General Baptist West – Pine Bluff, AR

Positive Residents: 2

Positive HCW: 2

Lakes of Maumelle – Maumelle, AR

Positive Residents: 3

Positive HCW: 4

Apple Creek H&R – Centerton, AR

Positive Residents: 1

Positive HCW: 0

Waters of White Hall – White Hall, AR

Positive Residents: 17

Positive HCW: 14

Greene Acres NH – Paragould, AR

Positive Residents: 1

Positive HCW: 0

Newton County Nursing Home – Jasper, AR

Positive Residents: 0

Positive HCW: 2

Walnut Ridge Nursing and Rehab – Walnut Ridge, AR

Positive Residents: 10

Positive HCW: 3

Willow Bend Healthcare and Rehabilitation – Marion, AR

Positive Residents: 16

Positive HCW: 16

Ozark Health Nursing and Rehab – Clinton, AR

Positive Residents: 0

Positive HCW: 1

Springhouse Assisted Living Facility – Fayetteville, AR

Positive Residents: 1

Positive HCW: 0

Legacy Heights Nursing and Rehab – Russellville, AR

Positive Residents: 0

Positive HCW: 1

Conway Healthcare and Rehab – Conway, AR

Positive Residents: 0

Positive HCW: 8

Salem Place Nursing and Rehab – Conway, AR

Positive Residents: 1

Positive HCW: 5

Community Compassion Center Jonesboro – Jonesboro, AR

Positive Residents: 0

Positive HCW: 3

Allay Health N&R – Little Rock, AR

Positive Residents: 1

Positive HCW: 3

The Greenhouse Cottages of Belle Meade – Paragould, AR

Positive Residents: 0

Positive HCW: 1

Rogers Health & Rehab – Rogers, AR

Positive Residents: 6

Positive HCW: 5

Meadowview H&R – Huntsville, AR

Positive Residents: 1

Positive HCW: 0

Parkway Heights Village – Little Rock, AR

Positive Residents: 0

Positive HCW: 1

Encore Healthcare & Rehab at West Little Rock – Little Rock, AR

Positive Residents: 1

Positive HCW: 0

West Memphis Care & Rehab – West Memphis, AR

Positive Residents: 13

Positive HCW: 2

Encompass Rehab/LTC – Jonesboro, AR

Positive HCW: 2

Indian Rock Village – Fairfield Bay, AR

Positive HCW: 1

Springs of Mine Creek – Nashville, AR

Positive Residents: 1

Community Compassion Center – Batesville, AR

Positive Residents: 1

Positive HCW: 0

Rector Nursing & Rehab – Rector, AR

Positive Residents: 1

Oakdale Nursing Facility – Judsonia, AR

Positive HCW: 0