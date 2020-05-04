Gyms following new guidelines after being allowed to reopen

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gyms and fitness centers opened today, allowing members in for the first time since March, but they are having to follow some new guidelines as well.

Gyms must ensure that 12 feet of distance is kept between everyone exercising staff as well as members must be screened before entering and equipment must be sanitized before and after each use. “We’re sanitizing everything, I’m already seeing the members cleaning more than they ever have and I’ve been working at 10 fitness for 10 years, so I’m really appreciative of our members.” said 10 Fitness staff.

Staff says they were optimistic as their customers came prepared today with masks, and followed those guidelines and added that they had a great turnout for opening day.