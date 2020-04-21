Governor’s working group to expand COVID-19 testing capacity will meet for first time today

FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2018 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting in Washington. Arkansas lawmakers have sent the governor legislation banning most abortions 18 weeks into a woman’s pregnancy, a prohibition that could be the strictest in the country. The House on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, gave final approval by an 86-1 vote to the bill, which Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he supports. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson has created the Governor’s COVID-19 Testing Working Group to make recommendations to expand the capacity and performance of COVID-19 testing in the state, the Governor announced at a news conference today. The working group will meet virtually for the first time at 3 p.m. today.

“Arkansas’s ability to conduct adequate diagnostic and surveillance testing will affect the state’s public-health strategy and economic-recovery efforts after Arkansas reaches its peak number of COVID-19 cases,” Governor Hutchinson said. “As we prepare to shift Arkansas’s economy out of low gear, it is important for us to have more comprehensive information about the spread of COVID-19 in the state.”

The working group will include senior representatives of the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), Baptist Health of Arkansas, and Arkansas Children’s. These leaders will examine the state’s supply of testing equipment and make recommendations to maintain adequate testing capabilities and conduct surveillance testing across the state.

Members of the Governor’s COVID-19 Testing Working Group are:

Dr. Nathaniel Smith, ADH

Dr. Glen Baker, ADH

Dr. Naveen Patil, ADH

Dr. Katie Seely, ADH

Dr. Jennifer Hunt, UAMS

Dr. Jose Romero, ADH, UAMS, Arkansas Children’s

Dr. Atul Kothari, ADH, UAMS

Mr. Robin Mitchell, Arkansas Children’s

Dr. Bobby Boyanton, Arkansas Children’s

Read Executive Order 20-21 HERE.