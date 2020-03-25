Governor issues call for Special Legislative Session of the 92nd General Assembly

LITTLE ROCK (News Release/ KARK) – Governor Asa Hutchinson today issued the official call to legislators for an Extraordinary Session of the 92nd General Assembly to convene at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2020. The official proclamation can be found HERE.

“I have called this special session of the General Assembly to ask legislators to cover the projected loss in state revenue,” Governor Hutchinson said. “I made this decision after days of intense study and discussion with legislators and with leadership at the Department of Finance and Administration.”

“Many Arkansans have lost their job or had their pay cut as COVID-19 has swept through Arkansas,” the Governor said. “Extending the deadline for individuals to file and pay state income taxes will cost the state millions of dollars, but it is a cost the state must shoulder in order to do the right thing for taxpayers. I will ask all agencies to cut expenses where possible without cutting essential services. We will further tighten the state’s spending in order to lighten the load for Arkansans.”

According to a statement from the Arkansas House of Representatives, they will meet in the Jack Stephens Center at the University of Arkansas- Little Rock in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. This venue provides additional space so that Members and others may be seated at a safe distance from one another.