Governor Hutchinson updates on testing in Arkansas

FILE – In this March 23, 2020 file photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, right, speaks in Little Rock Ark. Hutchinson says he’s not ready to further ease restrictions on businesses as the number of coronavirus cases in the state continue to spike. Hutchinson on Thursday, June 25, 2020, said Arkansas’ plans to further lift restrictions remains on pause after neighboring Texas halted its aggressive reopening of businesses. (Staton Breidenthal/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Today Governor Asa Hutchinson provided an update on Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

Today the Governor announced 596 new PCR positive cases and 20 new antigen cases making the total cases for Monday 616.



Currently, there are 6,706 active cases with 447 hospitalized, which is up 35 from Sunday according to the Arkansas Department of Health

There are 97 patients on ventilators, which is up 12 from Sunday, and 15 deaths added today for a total of 1,197.



The Health Department reported that the top counties:

Pulaski – 56

Benton – 39

Craighead – 39

Jefferson – 34

Washington – 29



Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:



“We continue to see good testing numbers in Arkansas. Our antigen testing has already exceeded our monthly goal and our PCR testing is on pace to do the same. The Arkansas Department of Health continues to do outstanding work in identifying and tracing COVID-19 cases across the state. Tomorrow, I will talk about what we should do to prepare for the winter and discuss the latest White House report.”