Governor Hutchinson to provide COVID-19 update to public at 1:30 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Today I want to discuss the steps we have taken together to fight the coronavirus called COVID-19.Since March 11, the day I signed the Executive Order that declared a public health emergency, our public health team has guided our response and targeted our actions to stop this virus.

I’d like to review a few of the steps we have taken. We have closed schools, bars and the state’s three casinos. We have closed restaurants except for take-out meals. We have shut down barbershops, and hair and nail salons; massage-therapy clinics and tattoo parlors. We have closed fitness centers, movie theaters, bowling alleys, and indoor amusement centers. We have shuttered state park lodges and prohibited camping in the park. I directed state employees to work remotely when possible, and we suggested companies allow employees to work from home. All of these actions mean people have lost their jobs, and this is so difficult to do, and it goes against everything we are trying to accomplish. But these steps are necessary in this public health emergency.