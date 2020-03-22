Governor Hutchinson provided COVID-19 update to media

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nathaniel Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, will provide an update to media this afternoon regarding Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

You can watch it in the video above.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Today the Governor announced 165 positive test results. This is the largest increase for Arkansas to date.

Testing will continue to increase, as well as a number of positive cases.

6 Briarwood Nursing Home staff tested positive for the virus.

They announced that Arkansas has received 25% of PPE that they requested. This includes masks, gloves and other protective equipment.

They said that after that supply is exhausted, state is on its own for protective gear.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said they have dedicated $30 million to the state for fight against the virus.

He said there will be a great need for those who become unemployed and estimates 8,000- 10,000 have sought unemployment within the last few days.

They said they have asked lawmakers to bring in money ($1.1 million) from a rainy day fund to improve IT for unemployment system.

Dr. Nate Smith updated us on the numbers for the positive cases in Arkansas.

10 children, 62 65+-year-olds and 93 19-64-year-olds. 61% female and 39% male.

19 hospitalized at one point in time. 12 in the ICU and 6 on a ventilator.

44 nursing home workers and residents tested positive in the 3 nursing homes investigated

Most from Briarwood- 35 residents and 6 staff tested positive

Dr. Cam Patterson updated us on how UAMS is helping the fight against the coronavirus. He told us UAMS will start doing COVID-19 testing Monday. You can provide info online for sample submission.

He told us “We don’t know how high this wave will crest or how long it will take to pass”.

Dr. Smith said they are trying to prioritize testing towards those who need it which are hospitalized patients, healthcare workers, 65 and up with symptoms and those with underlying conditions.

They have found some positive cases in some who weren’t the highest priority.

Surgical style masks, cloth masks are most useful to keep someone sick from spreading

Governor Asa Hutchinson finished with encouraging people to get out and enjoy the spring and that you can’t just isolate in your homes.

When you do get out he asks to follow the social distancing.