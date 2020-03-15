WATCH NOW: Governor Hutchinson, Secretary Smith to provide Coronavirus update

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Governor Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nathaniel Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, will provide an update to media this afternoon regarding Arkansas’s coronavirus (COVID-19) response.

The press conference will be live at 1:30 p.m.

Watch the conference in the video above.

