Breaking News
Live Blog: Coronavirus impacts events across the US
Closings
Faith Lutheran-LR

Made with Visme Presentation Maker

WATCH NOW: Governor Hutchinson, Secretary Smith to provide Coronavirus update

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Governor Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nathaniel Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, will provide an update to media this afternoon regarding Arkansas’s coronavirus (COVID-19) response.

The press conference will be live at 1:30 p.m.

Watch the conference in the video above.

Do you want to receive our latest updates on coronavirus in Arkansas? Download our app from the App Store or Google Play then subscribe to notifications and follow Coronavirus Coverage.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter For Your Chance To Win!

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories