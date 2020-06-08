Governor Hutchinson says he’s not ready to regionalize the next phase of reopening

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson said he’s not ready to make any changes regarding moving Arkansas into phase two of reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He says different regions of the state are progressing differently.

The governor has been staunch in his approach to moving the state forward through this pandemic as a whole, but now they are at least considering possible regionalization of further reopening.

The governor said nothing is imminent when it comes to moving any region forward into phase two.

He used the southeast region of the state as an example, saying that their number of cases has been relatively steady and coupled with the population density of that region, it could be advantageous to open that area more.

He also did say that just three weeks ago, the same thing could have been said about the northwest region, but then those outbreaks in poultry plants happened and in hindsight, it was a good idea to not do that.

“That what might be a safe region today, might not be tomorrow,” says Governor Hutchinson. “And so we just want to look at this more thoughtfully and take a little more time on it, and so we might stay exactly where we are or we might make adjustments depending on what the data shows.”

The state is also still on track to reach 120,000 tests for the month of June.

As of today, there have been 28,862 tests done so far.

Dr. Nate Smith said there is still very little correlation with the lifted restrictions and the increases in positive cases we’ve seen in the past two weeks.