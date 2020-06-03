Governor Hutchinson on COVID cases in Arkansas: “Moving in the right direction”

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas is not seeing as many new cases from the community today, but the Governor is still calling the number “high”.

In his daily briefing, Hutchinson focuses on reducing the cases we are seeing in nursing homes. There are 102 cases in Arkansas nursing homes, which is down and according to the Governor – “Moving in the right direction.”

One of the goals is testing all nursing home residents and staff in the month of June.

“We want to have healthy facilities, we want to have the right protocols and we want to have family visitation. We’re not there yet, but that’s one of the stepping stones to do this testing so we can get there,” said Governor Hutchinson.

Long-term care facilities in Arkansas still have restrictions on visitation.

State leaders expect the number of cases to rise with the additional statewide testing this month. Testing will still be done with a nasal swab but in a less invasive way.