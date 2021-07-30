Governor Hutchinson continues Community COVID Conversations in Siloam Springs

FILE – In this July 15, 2021 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks during a town hall meeting in Texarkana, Ark. Public health researchers on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, called the rapid rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Arkansas a “raging forest fire,” and the state’s top health official warned that he expects significant outbreaks in schools. (Kelsi Brinkmeyer/The Texarkana Gazette via AP, File)

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson continues traveling Arkansas to discuss COVID-19 and answer questions from the public.

The governor is hosting a Community COVID Conversation in Siloam Springs at 11 a.m. at the Community Building located on North Mt. Olive Street.

On Thursday, Governor Hutchinson reinstated Arkansas’ public health emergency after reporting a record-high number of new COVID-19 cases since January.

Governor Hutchinson will also call a special session of the legislature to amend Act 1002 to give local school boards and decision-makers the authority to impose a mask mandate and make decisions for the public health of those that are 12 and under in their school environment.