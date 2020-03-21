Governor Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nate Smith, Secretary of Health updates public on coronavirus situation in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nate Smith, Secretary of Health gave an update to the public on the coronavirus situation in Arkansas.

Governor Asa Hutchinson told us in the press conference that Arkansas has reached a total of 118 cases as of March 21.

They also said they expect the peak of cases to be reached within 6-8 weeks, predicting about 1000 cases by that time.

Dr. Nate Smith gave a breakdown of the cases in Arkansas: 118 cases

9 children, 32 65+-year-olds, and 77 19-64-year-olds.

Evenly balanced between males and females

13 are hospitalized

7 ICU cases.

4 ventilator cases.

Dr. Cam Patterson, Chancellor, UAMS said that UAMS will be ramping up test adding about 240 COVID tests with a 6-10 hour turnaround.

Baptist Health has established a hotline for residents to call in with their concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling 1-888-BAPTIST, and is staffed by nurses to help residents better understand their conditions and receive direction on next steps for care should they be concerned about exposure to COVID-19.