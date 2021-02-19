Gov. Hutchinson urges weekend catch-up on vaccinations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is urging pharmacies, hospitals and other providers to schedule extra hours this weekend for coronavirus vaccinations to make up for a slowdown because of this week’s snowstorms.

The governor on Friday also urged people who are eligible for the vaccine to make an appointment. Arkansas has seen a slowdown in vaccinations, testing and new coronavirus cases because of this week’s winter weather.

“It is critical to get our vaccines out as quickly as possible, and we have to catch up on the missed appointments and slow vaccine distribution over the last week,” Governor Hutchinson said. “We need to move to other categories of 1-B, and the sooner we get more of our 70+ vaccinated then the sooner we will be able to add more Arkansans to the eligible list. If you are a pharmacy with available vaccines, then I am asking you to schedule as many appointments as possible this weekend. If you are in an eligible category, then please make your appointment.”

The head of the Arkansas Pharmacists Association said its network of community pharmacies report they have adequate capacity to double or triple their appointment slots during the next two weeks.