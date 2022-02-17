LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson is set to give a briefing Thursday afternoon to provide an update on the COVID-19 response in Arkansas one day after the state reported the most new deaths in over a year.

According to a Wednesday report from the Arkansas Department of Health, the state saw 49 new deaths, raising the total to 10,190.

This increase in deaths is the largest one-day jump reported since January 27, 2021, outside of days health officials said they were reporting data corrections.

On a good note, Wednesday’s data shows that hospitalizations dropped by 46, bringing the current number to 1,004.

In the latest report from the ADH, active cases fell by 1,586, bringing the current number to 12,965. There were 810,520 total cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 1,124 from the previous day.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m. A livestream of the news conference can be viewed in the player at the top of this page.